Digi-Key wins 2017 Excellent Supplier on Technical Service Award

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key Electronics was recently honoured by SuZhou Etron Technologies with the 2017 Excellent Supplier on Technical Service Award. Digi-Key won the award for their API solutions as well as providing a total automated solution on the process of Search, Quote, and Buy.

A high-quality electronics manufacturing services provider serving customers worldwide, Etron offers solutions in application areas such as Telecom, Medical Devices, Automotive Electronics, Power Supply, and Battery Chargers. Etron provides high quality EMS services including optimising customer PCBA design, developing engineering, managing supply chain, flex producing, and testing.

Alex Chen, Supply Chain Vice President at Etron acknowledged that Digi-Key’s API solutions improved connectivity with their database, making their fast prototype builds model more efficient.

Digi-Key has been a preferred source of components for Etron’s NPI projects. Etron utilises Digi-Key’s database to complete the accurate MPN, price reference as BOM cost estimation, real-time stock information for fast prototype builds, and additional data sharing to complete part details in their material database. The two companies are working on enhanced data sharing for alternative source development, as well as automating the order processing through an API.

Observing that Digi-Key has been a preferred source of components for Etron, Tony Ng, General Manager, Greater China & ASEAN at Digi-Key said the two companies were continuously adding parts into the Supply Chain program, especially for HMLV projects.

Additional information about Digi-Key’s API solutions and access to their broad product offering is available online.