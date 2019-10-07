Digi-Key recognised with distributor award

Global electronic components distributor, Digi-Key Electronics, received the award of Electronics Components Distributor of the Year 2019.

Awarded by Indian electronics magazine Electronics Maker, at their Best of Industry Awards presentation, the award recognised Digi-Key as a leading performing in the market.

“It’s an honour to be recognised by Electronics Maker in this space,” said Jim Ricciardelli, executive vice president of digital business for Digi-Key Electronics. “Our customers in India and beyond are driving tremendous innovation with our products and we look forward to seeing their global innovation outputs over the next few years.

Digi-Key offers more than 9 million products, with 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment. This range comprises 800 name brand manufacturers. In addition, the company offers resources such as design tools, datasheets, reference designs, articles and videos, and multimedia libraries.

“We are pleased to present the Digi-Key team with this top honour for their outstanding distribution work in the electronics components industry,” said Arvind Kumar Vaid, chief editor for Electronics Maker. “High service distribution is key to moving this industry forward, and Digi-Key excels at this year after year.”

Services provided by Digi-Key include EDA and Design tools, and DK IoT Studio, which is a platform for the deployment, creation, and management of embedded-to-cloud IoT solutions.