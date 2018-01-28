Search
DIamond Freight Services onboard for MEGATRANS2018

By Mike Wheeler 28 January 2018
Editorial
article image

Diamond Freight Services has signed up to exhibit at inaugural supply chain event MEGATRANS2018.

The Australian-owned company is a high-end provider of logistics services across the supply chain, including sea and air freight, warehousing and distribution – just to name a few.

It joins the growing list of exhibitors set to showcase their services and products at MEGATRANS2018, which takes over the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre 10-12 May this year.

To join Diamond Freight Services and other leading businesses at MEGATRANS2018, contact Anastasia Razdiakonova: P 03 9690 8766 E

