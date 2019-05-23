DHL rolls out latest version of Google smart glasses worldwide

As part of its company-wide digitisation strategy DHL is further expanding the deployment of Smart Glasses and wearables to support vision picking processes in its warehouses.

As one of the first customers worldwide, DHL will now use the second-generation of Glass Enterprise Edition.

Augmented reality in the warehouse is driving a more accurate, productive and efficient picking process, says DHL.

While user-friendly and intuitive, hands-free picking is providing a positive experience and high approval rating among employees.

The successful use of smart glasses in contract logistics has also convinced other DHL business units. In the future, DHL Express will also use these wearables in its hubs.

“With the second generation of Glass Enterprise Edition, we can now provide our customers and employees with even more powerful, technically optimised smart glasses. The possibility of object recognition is also particularly promising for us in industrial applications. With the corresponding software, it is no longer just possible to read out barcodes, locate products and display the corresponding storage compartment; in future, also complex objects can be identified with the smart glasses. We expect this to lead to further productivity increases from which our employees and our customers will benefit equally,” Markus Voss, COO and CIO of DHL Supply Chain said.