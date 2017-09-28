DHL granted Australian Trusted Trader accreditation

DHL Global Forwarding (Australia) has been granted full accreditation by the Department of Immigration and Border Protection (DIBP) under the Australian Trusted Trader Program, with the signing of a formal agreement on 5 September, 2017.

DHL has been involved with the government program since the initial pilot commenced in 2015 and is the largest service provider to be granted entry into the scheme.

Australian Trusted Trader is a voluntary trade facilitation initiative recognising businesses with a secure supply chain and compliant trade practices that rewards accredited businesses with a range of trade facilitation benefits. Australian Trusted Trader further supports and facilitates the handling of clients’ international supply chains by service providers.

Within Australia’s Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, Trusted Traders work to secure the international supply chain, while facilitating the movement of legitimate trade. Australia is the only AEO programme to grant accreditation to service providers.

“The Australian Border Force is pleased to welcome globally recognised service providers like DHL Global Forwarding to the Australian Trusted Trader program,” said Sneha Chatterjee, Chief Superintendent, Australian Border Force.

“Trusted Traders receive a range of benefits, one of which is a seat at the table with the Department of Immigration and Border Protection. This is a forum to discuss issues and initiatives that directly affect trade communities, and provides an opportunity to shape the future direction of policy and programmes.”

Tony Boll, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding South Pacific, added: “This accreditation is recognition of the commitment DHL has made to supply chain security, high compliance standards and display of best industry practices as set by the DIBP.

“Government-led programs such as this are incredibly important for our industry and we are proud to be awarded Trusted Trader status.”