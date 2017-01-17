DHL eCommerce launches new fulfilment centre in Australia

DHL eCommerce, a division of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has announced the launch of its Australian fulfilment centre in Sydney to support booming purchase volumes amongst Australia’s online shoppers.

“Nearly 75 per cent of total online spending by Australians goes to domestic retailers, with the value of e-commerce purchases expected to grow by nearly 50 per cent between now and 2020,” said Damien Sheehan, Managing Director Australia, DHL eCommerce. “As demand rises, online retailers need to overcome the traditional problems associated with shipping orders Australia-wide – particularly the significant distances between major cities that they need to traverse – if they want to maintain their competitive edge.”

“The addition of our Australian fulfilment centre gives our customers a far simpler, streamlined approach to managing inventory and last-mile deliveries, allowing them to focus squarely on satisfying their customers both during the check-out and shipment process,” he added.

The fulfilment centre will provide Australian merchants with fast, flexible shipping that consolidates inventory management and last-mile delivery from Sydney to major cities and regional hubs around Australia. The centre operates on the same service level agreements, management platforms, and customer support as all other parts of DHL eCommerce’s global fulfilment network, allowing Australian e-tailers to expand their sales into markets like the US, Mexico, Hong Kong, India and Europe with minimal onboarding time and hassle.

“E-commerce has gone borderless, and order fulfilment needs to do the same,” said Charles Brewer, CEO DHL eCommerce. “Our Australian facility adds another node to our standardised global network of fulfilment centres, eliminating the need for e-commerce merchants to hunt for new logistics partners as they look to expand their global reach.”

The centre’s design accommodates front-end integration with a range of marketplace and web-shop platforms, as well as multichannel order management and last-mile solutions. All of the centre’s services operate on a pay-per-use model with no capital spend or fixed costs.

“With cross-border e-commerce growing at an average of 29% per year until 2020, cost-efficiency and scalability are the critical issues for Australia’s online retailers,” said Malcolm Monteiro, CEO Asia Pacific, DHL eCommerce. “Whether it’s extending into new channels, offering more delivery options, or simply increasing inventory and warehouse capacity, Australian brands need fulfilment solutions that keep the operations lean no matter the delivery distances and volumes involved.”