DHL CEO Frank Appel: “More globalisation means more prosperity”

After a record year in 2016, Deutsche Post DHL Group is facing the future with confidence.

“2016 was an excellent year for us and we have a clear idea of what the future of logistics will look like,” said Frank Appel, CEO, DHL, at the Annual General Meeting in Bochum in late April. “We are investing in expanding our network and in technology. We are working in a focused and connected way – and we will continue to grow.”

Appel also confirmed the Group’s ambitious targets – operating profit is to rise from €3.5 billion ($5.1 billion) to around €3.75 billion ($5.5 billion) in 2017, and EBIT is to be increased by an annual average of more than 8 per cent between 2013 and 2020.

Speaking to shareholders, Frank Appel voiced his optimism that global trade would continue to grow despite mounting protectionist tendencies. “World trade drives prosperity, and prosperity promotes peace,” he said. “We therefore don’t need less globalisation, but more – and we need it now and sustainably.”

He stated that countries should invest more in education and infrastructure in the interests of long-term growth.

“Logistics is the backbone of global trade,” he said, adding that global teamwork was impossible without it. “Of all logistics service providers, we have the strongest global presence. We have the widest range of offerings and most extensive experience. We know how logistics works and, as the market leader, we have a clear idea of how our industry can continue to contribute to global prosperity,” he added.