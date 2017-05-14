Dematic launches new safety-enhanced pallet guides

Dematic has announced the launch of a new solution in its ColbyRACK range designed to increase safety for forklift operators removing pallets from high storage levels in warehouses and distribution centres (DCs).

The Retrofit Pallet Guide was designed by Dematic after calls from its customers, including a major retailer and a 3PL provider, for a solution that would minimise incidents where pallets and cartons fall from heights.

The solution is primarily intended for retrofitting pallet guides to single deep selective racking.

The Colby Retrofit Pallet Guide can be installed onto existing selective racking beams, and also offer an option for storing European pallets on Australian racking.

“Worker safety is becoming more important for Australian businesses, particularly those that operate busy facilities with pickers and forklifts in close proximity,” said Dr Paul Berry, Senior Structural Engineer, Dematic. “Dematic identifies the challenges organisations face with their storage equipment and develop solutions that overcome these.”