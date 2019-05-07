Demand for PPE vending machines on the rise

Convenient, ‘vend-ready’ personal protective equipment (PPE) that is dispensed from onsite machines is becoming an increasingly popular option, according to wholesale PPE distributor ProChoice Safety Gear.

The vending machines use smartcard technology to track how often employees are (or aren’t) using the PPE, allowing management to respond accordingly, the company’s research and development manager Brad Rodgers said.

“Each product dispensed is marked against a person’s name so records show who is using the PPE and how much of it,” explained Rodgers.

“So if someone is getting a new pair of safety glasses every day, that might raise a red flag. Alternatively, if they’re not using enough PPE then they may not be adequately protected.”

Delivery of PPE, such as gloves or safety glasses, via vending machines helps save time and money, improve OHS compliance and reduce waste, Rodgers continued.