Defence safety topic of discussion for Australian engineers

Engineers Australia has teamed up with the Defence Science and Technology (DST) Group to present a lecture around “minimising challenges faced by defence forces in military operations”.

Defence Connect has reported that the lecture, Human Engineering: Maximising Australian Defence Force Personnel Performance in Austere Environments, will be held in Canberra, Adelaide and Melbourne in June and July.

“Working war-fighters too hard can result in exhaustion and heat stroke, whereas stopping personnel prematurely can limit the utility of training and operational outcomes,” the DST Group said.

“There is gross variability between humans, which presents a serious challenge to managing the health risk while maintaining military capability.

“Measurement of the environmental heat stress is essential to inform heat injury management procedures. Measuring the environmental heat stress in military operations can be challenging.

“DST have partnered with industry to minimise these challenges and enable a greater ability to measure environmental heat stress.”

The lecture will argue that selection of the right human platform to safely and effectively perform occupational tasks is important to maximising defence capabilities while minimising risk of injury.