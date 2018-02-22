Defence Force campaign to open doors for Australian SMEs

A campaign launched to encourage more small businesses to take up opportunities in the rapidly expanding Australian defence industry has entered its second phase.

The purpose of the Defence Industry Information Campaign, The Workforce behind the Defence Force’, is to help fulfil the government’s commitments in the 2016 Defence White Paper, the Defence Industry Policy Statement and the Integrated Investment Program.

It will also encourage Australian business to enter the export market as set out in the Defence Export Strategy.

Defence Industry minister Christopher Pyne has said that many Australians and Australian businesses are not aware that this investment is in an innovative and exciting industry that they can be a part of.

“This important campaign is helping raise awareness about future opportunities in the defence industry sector for those running a business, those looking to transfer or upgrade their skills, and those young Australians exploring what to study,” minister Pyne said.

“It is a key component of the continued development of the businesses and the skilled workforces which are essential to delivering our modernised defence capabilities.

“The demand will increase the need for Australian workers with trade, engineering, science and technical skills to support the delivery of the Government’s investment.

“The Government’s investment in Defence capability will underpin our national security and boost our economy, now and into the future,” he added.