Decmil Group wins $41m multi-contract awards at Carmichael

Decmil Group has received two work packages for Adani Mining’s Carmichael coal and rail project in the Galilee Basin in Queensland.

The first package is a $40 million design and construction contract for rail accommodation.

The second package is a $1.4 million early contractor services (ECS) contract, to scope the bulk earthworks required along the primary freight rail alignment. Decmil expects to enter into another contract for the construction works should the ECS be completed successfully.

The contractor’s Queensland unit expects to commence work on both packages immediately.

Adani has awarded around $500 million worth of contracts for the Carmichael project, including a $100 million rail contract to Martinus Rail in October. Majority of these have been given to regional Queensland areas.

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow said the company has not wasted a moment since receiving its Carmichael project approvals.

Construction on the Carmichael mine and rail project is under way, and its big contracts are lined up as Adani ramps up activity, according to Dow.

“The Adani Carmichael mine is one of six in the Galilee Basin that could create tens of thousands of jobs in construction and operation and deliver billions of dollars in royalties over their working life span,” he said.