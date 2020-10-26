Upcoming Webinar

November 05, 2020 10:00 AM AEDT

I’d like to invite you to join our upcoming webinar “Deakin University : The future of Industrial 4.0 Customer Experience”.



Deakin University surveyed over 200 Manufacturing leaders across Australia and New Zealand to understand the future needs of consumers and customers.

Join us to hear insights from Dr. Michael Valos, Senior Lecturer, Deakin University on his research findings into the new normal of B2B manufacturing and the future of distribution / operating models.

Discussion will weigh in on consumer and customer trends shifting of who is in control of where and how they buy — plus unprecedented access to product and fulfilment options. You will hear directly from a Trailblazer about how they are digitally transforming their business to deliver modern, connected experiences across sales and marketing in response.

FEATURED SPEAKERS

Doctor Michael Valos | Senior Lecturer in the Department of Marketing |

Deakin University

Imran Khan | Director, Industry Strategy - CPG/FMCG & Manufacturing | Salesforce

Rob Sutton | Commercial Director |Sutton Tools