DB Schenker wins five-year Shell Australia contract

DB Schenker, the transportation and logistics arms of Deutsche Bahn, has been awarded a five-year contract to provide international freight forwarding and customs clearance services to Shell Australia, using its global network of specialised Oil and Gas offices.

The operations team in Brisbane, Darwin and Perth will be supported by DB Schenker’s iTeams software, which enables visibility and tracking through the logistics cycle.

“We are proud to continue our global relationship with Shell in Australia to supply both QGC (Queensland Gas Company) in Queensland and the Prelude FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas) facility in Western Australia with international freight and customs clearance services,” said Frank Vogel, Director Projects – Oil & Gas, Australia/New Zealand.

“With our dedicated people around the world we have a strong record of operating safely and efficiently even on the most remote sites. This contract will support our goal to become the market leader in the industry by 2020.”