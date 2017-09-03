DB Schenker to acquire NZ firm SB Global Logistics

DB Schenker and SB Global Logistics have entered into a definitive agreement under which DB Schenker will acquire SB Global Logistics from 24 September 2017.

“DB Schenker NZ has enjoyed a 20-year relationship with SB Logistics, from which we have seen both companies grow together off the back of mutual respect and confidence in service,” said Mark Harrison, Director – New Zealand, DB Schenker AU/NZ.

“This relationship has endured through many challenging global climates, always showing resilience and trust in achieving the foundations of our agreement. The backbone of this relationship has led us to today, where we begin our process of merging the two organisations with absolute confidence given our extensive knowledge of how each work.”

Stephen Bateman, Director, SB Global Logistics added, “This purchase has been well thought out with due consideration to the future of SB Global Logistics business, staff and customers.

“SB Global Logistics Christchurch has grown over the past 27 years to become a well-respected and trusted organisation. This is a credit to a team of people who have shown tremendous dedication and resilience, and always striving to achieve a high level of service.”

The operations of SB Global Logistics Christchurch will continue ‘business as usual’ under its new owner, DB Schenker, and its management team will remain in the business to ensure a smooth transition.