Dairy code consultations kick off across Australia

Dairy code consultations, held across major dairy regions in Australia, have kicked off.

Stakeholders encouraged to shape Australia’s first mandatory dairy code, with dairy farmers, processors and representative organisations encouraged to take part.

Speaking in Forrest, Western Australia, minister for agriculture David Littleproud said the people in the dairy industry said they wanted a mandatory code of conduct, which will now be delivered.

Consultations are the first step in the process, and staff from the department of agriculture will be on the ground in dairy regions from November 8, 2018.

“This process is the first part of making dairy sustainable in Australia,” said Littleproud.

“A mandatory code between farmers and processors can help make contracts fairer, more transparent and enforce a dispute resolution process.

“It’s not a silver bullet but it’s a good first step. There will be more structural reform to come,” he said.

“I want all dairy farmers, processors and interested stakeholders to get involved and get the most out of this code,” said Littleproud.

Dairy is Australia’s third largest rural industry, worth almost $3.7 billion in 2016–17, according to the Australian government.

While a mandatory code is being developed, a voluntary code will remain in place.

Outcomes of the voluntary code review will be considered when developing the mandatory code.