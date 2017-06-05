Creative Gourmet’s frozen mixed berries recalled

The maker of Creative Gourmet’s frozen mixed berries has recalled a batch of its 300g product sold in independent supermarkets across Australia, after the product was linked to three cases of hepatitis A. This comes two years after a similar scandal affected the brand.

A “precautionary” recall was issued last Friday, calling for anyone who had purchased the company’s 300g Creative Gourmet Frozen Mixed Berries with a best-before date before January 15, 2021 to return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

This came after a packet tested positive to traces of hepatitis A. A second test came out negative, but the product was recalled as a precaution. This affects 45,000 packets sold in supermarkets including IGA, Foodworks, Foodland, SPAR and Supabarn.

The berries were sourced from Canada and China and packaged in Australia by Entyce Food Ingredients, which bought Creative Gourmet from Patties Foods in 2015.

“Consumers can be confident that the recalled batch of Creative Gourmet Mixed Berries 300g is an isolated one and the recalled batch is no longer available on supermarket shelves,” said a spokesperson for Entyce Food Ingredients.