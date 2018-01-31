Conveyor belt specialist Flexco showcases at MEGATRANS2018

Belt conveyor company Flexco is excited to showcase a brand new product at MEGATRANS2018 this May.

For over 100 years, Flexco’s primary objective has been to boost belt conveyor productivity for their clientele.

LD Project Manager Laurie Shorten explains that Flexco envisions MEGATRANS2018 as the perfect place to connect with like-minded people, build relationships with its end user and discuss ways to help others increase belt conveyor productivity.

“We’ve launched a new product which we’ve had huge success with in the US with a large parcel handling service. The product is called a segmented transfer plate, it transfers products safely from one belt to another – eliminating product loss, potential damage to the product and belt and also injury to staff members. We’ll have one on display at the show, as well as a few more of our key products for the logistics and handling industry,” he said.

Mr. Shorten believes MEGATRANS2018 will be a key trade show for Flexco in 2018 as it provides a unique platform for the company to network as well as educate clientele on how to boost conveyor productivity.

“Flexco has broken into the logistics and material handling sector in the USA with ground breaking force. We’re already replicating this success in Australia by providing quality, technologically advanced tools to help companies become more efficient. We think that MEGATRANS2018 is the perfect place to connect with like-minds,” he said.

“We believe MEGATRANS2018 will be a trade show with impact for 2018, with the best of the best exhibiting we’re sure that both exhibitors and attendees will get the most out of their time at MEGATRANS2018.

The main benefit is that it gives people the chance to learn and explore options for upgrades to their current operation. We’re excited about the prospect of educating attendees on how our Flexco products can help boost their belt conveyor productivity.”

MEGATRANS2018 aims to bring together leaders and stakeholders in the wider Australian and international supply chain, including those in the transport, logistics, warehousing solutions, material handling and infrastructure sectors.