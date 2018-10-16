Contracts signed for Inland Rail

The Parkes to Narromine section of the Inland Rail project is one step closer, thanks to the more than $300 million construction contract signed for the first section of the 1,700-kilometre rail line.

Deputy Prime Minister, Nationals’ Leader and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Australian Government is excited to see preparation for construction on this project, and eager to see the jobs and opportunities it will deliver for regional Australia.

“Inland Rail is a transformational freight rail line and we’re already seeing millions of dollars in Australian Government investment making a difference to communities,” Mr McCormack said.

“Earlier this year we saw 14,000 tonnes of steel rail from Whyalla delivered and concrete sleepers from the Southern Highlands have been arriving every week since April, with almost 100,000 delivered so far.

“This year the Australian Government has signed bilateral agreements with New South Wales and Victoria, and we are seeing the benefits already flowing in those states. We are working with the Queensland Government to finalise a bilateral agreement and realise the significant benefits which will flow to Queensland.”

A joint-venture between BMD Constructions and Fulton Hogan trading as INLink has been selected as the contractor for the Parkes to Narromine section and will deliver the first section of Inland Rail.