Connectivity for remote workers

Communications specialist Inmarsat has launched IsatHub, which enables smart device owners to stay connected even in remote locations.



IsatHub targets the vast land mass of Australia that is not covered by the major telecommunications companies. For example, while Telstra, Australia’s largest telecommunications provider, has a mobile network that reaches 99 per cent of Australia’s population, it currently only covers 31 per cent of the country. This presents connectivity challenges for people who regularly travel outside of coverage areas.

The IsatHub service addresses this by providing personal smart device connectivity service available and enables end users to extend their network coverage through true broadband connectivity wherever they are.

Users can connect their smart devices so that they can surf the internet, access their apps and text or talk, even when they are hundreds of miles outside a terrestrial fixed or mobile network. This means that remote workers, such as oil and gas contractors, can stay completely connected whilst taking their office with them and can benefit from increased productivity.

The IsatHub connects smart devices by providing a satellite signal, connecting to the outside world via the Inmarsat-4 (I-4) mobile communications satellite constellation.

The service offers the highest broadband connectivity of any equivalent mobile satellite service with standard IP data up to 384/240 kbps.

The new agreement makes the terminal, from Inmarsat’s manufacturing partner AddValue Technologies, the first terminal that is compatible with that of cellular telecommunications operators, on top of the Inmarsat network. This means that Pivotel and all future roaming partners can now offer their customers the most lightweight and portable terminal of the Inmarsat family.

With Pivotel, the IsatHub will use a standard “04” Australian mobile number. This means the cost to call an IsatHub service is the same as calling a standard Australian mobile number, in many cases this is a free call. Typically, users are charged $19.99/min2 by their local mobile operator if they use another local telecommunications phone to reach a satellite operator device in Australia.