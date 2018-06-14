Congratulations to the winners of Women in Industry Awards 2018

The Women in Industry Awards were held at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf, on June 14, in Sydney. It was an amazing night that saw nearly 200 participants from a diverse range of industries come together to celebrate and promote the achievements of women in making valuable contributions to their sectors.

We congratulate the winners on behalf of the Prime Creative Media team and we hope to see you all next year.

The winners in each category of the Awards were decided through much deliberation by the panel of judges as follows:

Rising Star of the Year – Proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco

Allison Basford – Property Development Manager, CSR LIMITED

Mentor of the Year – Proudly sponsored by CS

Gita Pendharkar – Senior Educator, RMIT University

Safety Advocacy Award – Proudly sponsored by BOC

Juliet Maynard – People and Safety Manager, Monier Roofing

Excellence in Manufacturing

Anna Hopkins – Founder, The Low Carb Living Group

Industry Advocacy Award – Proudly sponsored by COG Advertising

Elena Gosse – Chief Executive Officer, Australian Innovative Systems Pty Ltd

Social Leader of the Year

April Whittam – Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Aurizon Holdings Limited

Business Development Manager of the Year – Proudly sponsored by manark

Federica Guidi – Global Sales and Business Development Manager, VISA Global Logistics

Excellence in Mining

Jacqui McGill – Olympic Dam Asset President, BHP

Excellence in Engineering

Xiaoke Yi – Theme Leader Computing, Communication and Security, Australian Institute for Nanoscale Science and Technology

Excellence in Road Transport

Jacquelene Brotherton – Transport Manager, Oxford Cold Storage