Congratulations to the winners of Women in Industry Awards 2018

The Women in Industry Awards were held at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf, on June 14, in Sydney. It was an amazing night that saw nearly 200 participants from a diverse range of industries come together to celebrate and promote the achievements of women in making valuable contributions to their sectors.
We congratulate the winners on behalf of the Prime Creative Media team and we hope to see you all next year.
The winners in each category of the Awards were decided through much deliberation by the panel of judges as follows:
Rising Star of the Year – Proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco
Allison Basford – Property Development Manager, CSR LIMITED
Mentor of the Year – Proudly sponsored by CS
Gita Pendharkar – Senior Educator, RMIT University
Safety Advocacy Award – Proudly sponsored by BOC
Juliet Maynard – People and Safety Manager, Monier Roofing
Excellence in Manufacturing
Anna Hopkins – Founder, The Low Carb Living Group
Industry Advocacy Award – Proudly sponsored by COG Advertising
Elena Gosse – Chief Executive Officer, Australian Innovative Systems Pty Ltd
Social Leader of the Year
April Whittam – Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Aurizon Holdings Limited
Business Development Manager of the Year – Proudly sponsored by manark
Federica Guidi – Global Sales and Business Development Manager, VISA Global Logistics
Excellence in Mining
Jacqui McGill – Olympic Dam Asset President, BHP
Excellence in Engineering
Xiaoke Yi – Theme Leader Computing, Communication and Security, Australian Institute for Nanoscale Science and Technology
Excellence in Road Transport
Jacquelene Brotherton – Transport Manager, Oxford Cold Storage