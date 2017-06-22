Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Women in Industry Awards

We would like to congratulate all attendees and finalists for joining us at this year’s Women in Industry Awards. It was amazing to celebrate and promote the achievements of so many women in industry, and we hope to see you all next year. Through much deliberation, the judges decided on 10 winners listed below:
Rising Star of the Year – Proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco
Michaela Craft, Region South Pacific – Energy Coordinator, BOC
Excellence in Engineering –Proudly sponsored by Cummins
Philippa Craft, Product Manager, Bulk Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Helium, BOC
Social Leader of the Year –Proudly sponsored by COG Advertising
Beverly Williams, Industry Pathways and Placement Coordinator, Automotive Centre of Excellence Bendigo Kangan Institute
Business Development Manager of the Year – Proudly sponsored by ABB
Shelley Hyslop, Major Account Manager, ATOM
Safety Advocacy Award –Proudly sponsored by BOC
Catherine King, Country Health, Safety and Environment Manager, ABB Australia
Excellence in Manufacturing – Proudly sponsored by Manark Printing
Lisa Lamb, Manufacturing Director – Products of National Significance, Seqirus
Excellence in Mining –Proudly sponsored by MMD
Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman, Hancock Prospecting
Excellence in Road Transport –Proudly sponsored by NatRoad
Pam McMillan, Chair, Transport Women Australia
Industry Advocacy Award –Proudly sponsored by MEGATRANS
Penelope Twemlow, CEO, Energy Skills Queensland
Mentor of the Year – Proudly sponsored by Gyprock
