Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Women in Industry Awards

We would like to congratulate all attendees and finalists for joining us at this year’s Women in Industry Awards. It was amazing to celebrate and promote the achievements of so many women in industry, and we hope to see you all next year. Through much deliberation, the judges decided on 10 winners listed below:

Rising Star of the Year – Proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco

Michaela Craft, Region South Pacific – Energy Coordinator, BOC

Excellence in Engineering –Proudly sponsored by Cummins

Philippa Craft, Product Manager, Bulk Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Helium, BOC

Social Leader of the Year –Proudly sponsored by COG Advertising

Beverly Williams, Industry Pathways and Placement Coordinator, Automotive Centre of Excellence Bendigo Kangan Institute

Business Development Manager of the Year – Proudly sponsored by ABB

Shelley Hyslop, Major Account Manager, ATOM

Safety Advocacy Award –Proudly sponsored by BOC

Catherine King, Country Health, Safety and Environment Manager, ABB Australia

Excellence in Manufacturing – Proudly sponsored by Manark Printing

Lisa Lamb, Manufacturing Director – Products of National Significance, Seqirus

Excellence in Mining –Proudly sponsored by MMD

Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman, Hancock Prospecting

Excellence in Road Transport –Proudly sponsored by NatRoad

Pam McMillan, Chair, Transport Women Australia

Industry Advocacy Award –Proudly sponsored by MEGATRANS

Penelope Twemlow, CEO, Energy Skills Queensland

Mentor of the Year – Proudly sponsored by Gyprock

Penelope Twemlow, CEO, Energy Skills Queensland