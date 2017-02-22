Coca-Cola operations fizzle out in South Australia

Coca-Cola Amatil (CCA) will close its plant in South Australia, at the expense of 180 jobs and move its operations to Queensland instead, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The company said that it had reviewed its operations and decided to increase its operations in Queensland and Western Australia.

CCA’s managing director Alison Watkins said that the layout, infrastructure and logistics of the South Australian plant had prompted the decision.

Ms Watkins said CCA would provide financial counselling and help find new jobs for workers affected by the 180 lost jobs. Existing administrative, distribution, and recycling work would remain in South Australia.

The company said that it will spend A$90 million into a new glass production line and juice and dairy production in its new Richlands plant on Brisbane’s outskirts.

The Richlands plants will have lower operating costs than manufacturing in South Australia due to greater automation.

The Adelaide factory currently produces glass bottles, fruit juice, dairy products and some alcoholic beverages.

The Coca-Cola decision adds to the list of manufacturers who have left the state. Earlier in February, Pfizer decided to close its South Australian factory, which produces the chemotherapy drug pegfilgrastim. The Pfizer factory also happens to be in Thebarton.