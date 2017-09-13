China to consider ban on non-electric automakers

China, the world’s largest manufacturer of cars, is considering a ban on the production of non-electric vehicles, it has been reported.

Xin Guobin, vice minister for Industry and Information Technology, hasn’t indicated when China could implement a ban but has predicted “turbulent times” ahead for its automakers.

“Some countries have made a timeline for when to stop the production and sales of traditional fuel cars,” Xin was quoted as saying at an auto industry event in the city of Tianjin.

“The ministry has also started relevant research and will make such a timeline with relevant departments. Those measures will certainly bring profound changes for our car industry’s development.”

The United Kingdom and France have said they will ban new petrol and diesel cars from 2040, in the hope to decrease air pollution.

Closing the gap on its global rivals, China is aiming for plug-in hybrid cars to represent at least 20 per cent of its auto market by 2025.

Xin has called on the country’s car makers to adapt to the challenge and adjust their strategies accordingly, it has been reported by Reuters.

A ban on diesel and petrol cars would have a significant impact on oil demand in China, the report added. China is the world’s second-largest oil consumer.