China logistics giant to build Asia’s largest air freight hub

Chinese private logistics company SF Express plans to build Asia’s largest air cargo centre, reaching areas responsible for 80 per cent of the country’s GDP within two hours, including Beijing and Shanghai.

The logistics industry in China is booming thanks to the popularity of e-commerce sites such as Taobao. According to the state-owned Xinhua News Agency more than 250 million people used courier services each day in 2016.

SF Express has announced that they intend to build an airport in Ezhou city, Hubei province, in central China by 2025. The facility will be designed to handle more than 2.6 million tonnes of freight and 1.5 million passengers, making it the world’s fourth busiest airport.

$100 million yuan ($19 million) has been invested in the venture by SF Airport Investment – 40 million yuan ($7.7 million) – and China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company – 60 million yuan ($11.6 million). Late last year, SF Airport Investment invested 470 billion yuan ($90 billion) in China VAST.

SF Express, the largest private courier in China, was founded in 1993 and began building its own fleet in 2009. As of late last year, the company owned a fleet of 36 aircraft, the Asia Times reports.

Charles Wang Guowen, director of the Center for Logistics and Supply Chain Management at the China Development Institute, told English-language Beijing based newspaper China Daily back in 2015 of the congestion experiences due to increasing passenger and cargo volumes. The congestion is not only at the airport, but also in the sky,” he said.

At the 2015 China Civil Aviation Development Forum, held in Beijing, Li Sheng, president of SF Airlines, a subsidiary of SF Express, said: “All of the more than 200 airports on the mainland are designed mainly for passengers. The need for express delivery and cargo is of lesser consideration,” he said. “Leading global express delivery companies must have such a national or even global air hub. It will increase the company’s overall efficiency and utilisation ratio of its aircraft.”