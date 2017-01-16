Certificated in-vehicle computer with latest Skylake CPU

Backplane Systems Technology has released the Neousys Technology’s Nuvo-5100VTC, a rugged embedded system meeting EN 50155 certification designed for railway and in-vehicle applications.
The Nuvo-5100VTC features state-of-the-art Intel 6th Generation Core processor to exhibit good computing performance for emerging high-end requirements, while its proven fanless design maintains EN50155 TX class temperature range from -40℃ to 70℃.
Aiming particularly at railway and vehicle usage, the Nuvo-5100VTC offers Gigabit PoE+ ports with M12, x-coded connectors to guarantee best signal integrity and extremely rugged Ethernet connectivity.
It also integrates CANbus 2.0 and isolated DIO to interact with in-vehicle devices. Additionally, four mini-PCIe slots are available to supply a versatile means of wireless communication by installing 3G, 4G, WIFI and GPS modules. The Nuvo-5100VTC is shipped with Neousys’ patented damping bracket to protect hard drives against shock and vibration in the vehicle.
The Nuvo-5100VTC features intelligent ignition control, M12 PoE+ ports and CANbus and has undergone severe tests, including EMI/EMS, rolling vibration/shock, cooling and dry heat, to ensure flawless performance in railway applications.
Key features:
- Supports Intel 6th-Gen Core i7/i5/i3 LGA1151 CPU
- 4x 802.3at Gigabit PoE+ ports via M12 connectors
- On-board CAN bus for in-vehicle communication
- 4-CH isolated DI and 4-CH isolated DO
- 2x SATA ports for two 2.5″ SATA HDD/SSD, with one hot-swappable HDD tray, supporting RAID 0/1
- 4x full-size mini-PCIe sockets with SIM support
- 8~35V wide-range DC input with built-in ignition control
- EN50155 certificate