Caterpillar to roll out next generation mining truck

Caterpillar has announced the production of its next generation Cat 785 150-ton (136-tonne) class mining truck, which boasts an expandable technology platform, making it future ready.

The Next Generation Cat 785 enhances performance and operator safety with more intuitive and predictable operation for more productive hauling, all from a state-of-the-art cab.

Inside the cab, the operator is guided by machine data and electronics controls via two touch screens, eliminating clutter and promoting further efficiency.

In addition to this technology, operators are treated to increased legroom, a new cab air filtration system and a walk-through sliding centre console.

The Next Generation may bolster the technology of a futuristic vehicle but pays homage to Caterpillar’s roots, as general manager of Cat large mining trucks David Rea explained.

“The 785 was Caterpillar’s first large mining truck, introduced in 1985,” Rea said.

“It’s fitting that the first Next Generation Cat mining truck is the new 785, designed to enable mining operations to optimise productivity today and tomorrow.

“Cat Next Generation mining trucks feature a flexible technology platform and optional configurations that help each mining operation meet their goals.”

The truck offers a new integrated speed coaching feature, which gives the operator feedback on how to operate the truck most productively while hauling.

Its responsiveness is enhanced through multiple upgrades including an anti-lock brake system, dynamic stability control, enhanced traction control, machine speed limiting, hill start assist with anti-rollback and cruise control.

To back this up, the Next Generation 785 features a new Auto Hoist control to reduce dumping time and unburden the operator.

Operators also enjoy an improved payload monitoring system that offers accurate measurement and dipper counts as well as overload detection and carry back calculation and reporting.

With a 360-degree surround view camera, the operator has a full view of the working area from inside the Next Generation Cat 785.

The ability to access and analyse real-time data from the vehicle also allows operators to predict and prevent machine failure and the new remote flash and troubleshooting capabilities boost machine availability for mine sites.

Production of the Next Generation Cat 785 mining truck will begin in the first quarter of next year.