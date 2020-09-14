Caterpillar rolls out D9 Dozer

Caterpillar has launched its Cat D9 dozer, replacing the former D9T model to meet versatile application needs around the world.

The Cat D9 dozer lowers overall costs per unit of material moved by up to 3 per cent and reduces maintenance and repair costs by as much as 4 per cent, lowering ownership costs for users.

The new dozer is also far more efficient than previous models, with 5 per cent reduced fuel consumption thanks to a new torque converter with stator clutch.

Boasting differential steering for a tighter turning radius, the D9 has the ability to maintain ground speed while turning, keeping mining productivity high.

The suspended undercarriage upholds more track contact with the ground for less slippage and greater productivity.

The dozer features the Cat C18 engine that has a range of exhaust after-treatment solutions, including configurations to meet the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tier 4 final and EU Stage 5 regulations, equivalent to United States EPA tier 2 and tier 3.

The D9 dozer can be equipped with a wide range of blades and attachments, allowing operators to work it across a variety of applications such as production dozing, site maintenance, fleet support and ripping for companies across mining, heavy construction, quarrying, landfill, bulk materials handling and forestry.

The Cat D9 also has sensors integrated within the machine to provide advanced operating technology options like Standard Product Link Elite and Vital Information Management System to provide vital information such as the dozer’s location, operating hours and machine condition.

Another option available for the D9 is automated blade assist, enabling users to pre-set blade pitch positions for loading, carrying and spreading, reducing operator workload.

This can be paired with the Cat AutoCarry option, automating blade lifting to improve load consistency, reduce track slippage and increase overall productivity.