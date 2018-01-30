Bringing logistics expertise to MEGATRANS2018

Logistics company Containerchain have joined the lineup of businesses exhibiting at MEGATRANS2018 in May.

Containerchain specialises in technological solutions to help drive down the cost of moving containers and use their technology innovations to help the industry unlock trapped value and reduce inefficiencies.

MEGATRANS2018 is set to bring together leaders and stakeholders in the wider Australian and international supply chain, including those in the transport, logistics, warehousing solutions, material handling and infrastructure sectors

