Boost your IIoT development

An intelligent Platform for data acquisition and device management

For many system integrators and engineers, a key challenge in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is achieving robust and secure data transfer from operational technology (OT) devices to IT-based cloud services.

Moxa’s ThingsPro™ Suite is a software platform designed to simplify the development of data acquisition and remote device management solutions for large-scale IIoT deployments.

