Bogus website leads to malware infection of Apple Macs

Users running older versions of MacOS need to be careful about being duped into visiting a website that will infect their Apple Macs, according to a report by online security website Malwarebytes.

People who have been conned into visiting the website will find that their computer freezes when they click on a phony link, which will load code onto their computer.

This code could cause a couple of annoying issues to occur. It will open the iTunes program continually until the computer crashes, or create multiple email drafts that contain the words “Warning! Virus Detected!”, which again, will cause the computer to crash.

And just to rub salt into the wound, the malware will leave a message with a fake contact number for ‘Apple support’. There is no information on who the number belongs to but it is more than likely be scam artists who will, for a fee, fix the problem.

However, Malwarebytes believes people who have updated their MacOS don’t seem to be affected by the email problem, but that is not the case with the iTunes issue.