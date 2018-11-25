Boeing prepares for drone package delivery and more

Boeing and SparkCognition has announced plans to launch SkyGrid, a new company that will use blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) software to ensure the safe, secure integration of autonomous cargo and passenger air vehicles in the global airspace.

Using blockchain technology, AI-enabled dynamic traffic routing, data analytics and cybersecurity features, SkyGrid’s platform will go beyond unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) traffic management (UTM). The platform will enable SkyGrid customers to safely perform a broad range of missions and services using UAS, including package delivery, industrial inspections and emergency assistance.

“The Boeing and SparkCognition partnership is unmatched in industry today. SkyGrid is building the digital infrastructure that will make safe, seamless commercial and personal transport possible for billions of people around the world,” Steve Nordlund, Vice President and General Manager of Boeing NeXt said.

“SkyGrid merges expertise in AI, blockchain, security and aviation to deliver breakthrough technological advancements for the rapidly-growing urban aerial mobility industry. By offering scalable and robust capabilities in a single, integrated framework, SkyGrid will make large-scale air vehicle applications more practical and accessible,” Amir Husain, who will serve as CEO of SkyGrid in addition to his role as founder and CEO of SparkCognition said.