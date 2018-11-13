Blackline Safety’s new G7 insight device a ‘gamechanger’

A new device that combines leading gas detection with real-time compliance and one of the industry’s most powerful analytics tools is now available in Australia. The Blackline Safety G7 insight was created in response to the industry need for a total gas detection solution.

“Regulations require businesses to ensure that their gas detection fleet is fully tested, calibrated and regularly being used by personnel – this is one of the safety industry’s biggest gas detection challenges,” said Sean Stinson, VP Sales and Product Management for Blackline Safety. “The launch of G7 Insight includes a trade-in program to replace outdated ‘beep-and-flash’ gas monitors with a solution that automates and proves gas detection compliance for businesses, at a price you wouldn’t expect.”

The device was lauded as a “gamechanger” by customers in the oil and gas industry at the product launch in Calgary, Canada, earlier this year. Those working in the sector found it appealing because of its versality, ease-of-use, lightweight design and connectivity.

Besides traditional gas detection, G7 delivers automated tools to ensure compliance while empowering decision-making with business analytics. As a total solution with real-time monitoring and data sharing capabilities, the device is can be used as a work alone device or for monitoring various gases.

The G7 is a turn-key system that provides companies with a cloud-based portal that they can customise to their safety monitoring needs. The G7 will trigger an emergency response for every situation — from injuries and health events to security threats and extreme weather events. It also provides connected cellular and satellite communications to ensure connectivity.

This device is available in Australia through Thermo Fisher Scientific. For more information, go to thermofisher.com.au/blackline