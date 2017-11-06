Better bioprotection for more dairy products in more regions

Since global bioscience company Chr. Hansen first launched its FreshQ portfolio some five years ago, it has swept across the global dairy industry and gained recognition for its outstanding protective properties against yeast and mold in an all-natural way – well in line with strong consumer preference for clean label.

Now the Chr. Hansen innovation and science teams have done it again: Developed a series of new second-to-none FreshQ cultures, even more powerful than the first generation, and ready to expand its global reach.

“We are happy and proud to launch more than 10 new cultures, which will most certainly open the door to new markets and customers,” said Peter Thoeysen, marketing director, Dairy Bioprotection.

“It is a new generation that offers improved solutions. The new FreshQ cultures are applicable and optimised to more products and applications and they have stronger protective properties that make them well-suited in regions where the cold chain is under pressure. Last but not least, they offer an alternative to even more chemicals and artificial preservatives than the first generation and thus we can help more customers go natural.”

Reducing food waste through longer shelf life

FreshQ works by inhibiting or postponing the growth of yeast and mold in the fresh dairy product. An externally validated study has shown that by extending shelf life, FreshQ® can help reduce food waste.

Today, 17 per cent of the European yogurt production goes to waste – in 80 per cent of the cases because the use-by-date expires somewhere in the supply chain. An extension of shelf life by seven days, which is a conservative estimate of the possible impact by FreshQ, would translate into a potential of reducing yogurt waste by 30 per cent in Europe alone.

Reduction of food waste has not only been identified by the UN as a Global Goal for Sustainable Development – it is also high on consumers’ agenda. A modest extension of shelf life does not conflict with their preference for freshness as long as it is brought about by natural ingredients, and if it can contribute to reducing waste.