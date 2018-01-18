Belden expands range of automation tools to meet IIoT demands

Belden, a signal transmission solutions specialist, has expanded the Lumberg Automation LioN-Power product range to help industrial manufacturers address exploding Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity needs through simplified device automation.

The updates and additions bring added flexibility through universal digital I/O modules, as well as holistic solutions through new IO-Link system devices.

“Manufacturers need economical, straightforward ways to connect legacy systems and build out new networks. And they need the flexibility to manage a wide range of complex in-field automation and control tasks,” said Paul Just, product manager of I/O systems at Belden. “The updates to the LioN-Power family offer maximum versatility and cost-effectiveness. In addition to leveraging standardized protocols, the products feature user-friendly integration and configuration tools that eliminate the need for specialized programming skills.”

New features to the range include:

•The upgraded LioN-Power multi-protocol I/O modules take fieldbus-independent automation capabilities to the next level. The addition of 16 universal digital input/output (16DIO) channels, paired with cross-protocol functionality spanning PROFINET, EtherNet/IP and EtherCAT, make them the most versatile I/O modules on the market. Unique “Flex-Bit Technology” also makes connecting legacy machines with different bitmaps incredibly simple.

•Lumberg Automation’s IO-Link System has expanded with the new LioN-Power IO-Link Hub with 16 digital inputs. Now, IO-Link devices, masters and hubs can be easily connected to efficiency process up to 132 I/O signals per system. With this solution, it makes financial and economic sense to upgrade from passive to active systems, or for distributed environments to collect many digital signals. Integration and configuration of IO-Link devices is also made effortless through the TMG IO-Link Device Tool.

•The LioN-Power DCU1, the first multi-protocol distributed control unit with M12 power L-coding technology, now offers a 16DIO version. With UL 61010-1 approval, the LioN-Power 16DIO DCU can couple new and existing machines to an Ethernet network across PROFINET, EtherNet/IP and EtherCAT protocols – quickly transforming fieldbus machines into IP-ready devices. By delivering customized performance of automation functions within a single device, the DCU1 improves overall automation security and simplifies machine transparency.

All LioN-Power System components are designed to operate in harsh and confined environments typical of robotics; machine and material handling; automotive and food/beverage manufacturing; transportation; and other industrial sectors.