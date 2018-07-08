Automotive accessory manufacturer EGR to expand in Queensland

Automotive accessory manufacturer EGR Group is expanding its national automotive hub in Brisbane, thanks to the Queensland Government’s $105 million Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund.

“EGR Group is a global company at the forefront of global technology with a renewed focus on export growth, and it’s a company with a strong commitment to innovation, with nearly 20 per cent of its Brisbane workforce directly working on the development of new products,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a visit to EGR’s Salisbury factory this week.

The expansion plans by EGR are expected to create 178 new jobs across EGR’s existing facilities in Brisbane, including engineers, product development staff and highly-skilled technicians.

The expansion comes in the wake of the company recently signing a global contract to manufacture accessories for the Mercedes-Benz X-class, including canopies and hard tonneau covers, in Brisbane.

CEO of EGR’s Automotive Division Simon McLellan said the contract was a substantial feather in EGR’s cap.

“While EGR couldn’t compete on price compared with some Asian and European suppliers, Mercedes-Benz chose to go with us for quality – and quality is obviously critical for one of the world’s most prestigious automotive brands,” he said.

EGR currently employs more than 726 people in Queensland in a broad spectrum of specialties, from mechanical engineering to marketing, carpentry to robotics.

Founded in 1973 by brothers Greg and Rod Horwill, EGR is headquartered in Brisbane and has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, USA, UK, China and Thailand.

EGR Group is the 10th company to expand or move to Queensland under the Queensland Government’s Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund.