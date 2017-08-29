Australians believe self-driving cars and robots the norm in 10 years

The world in 10 years will be almost unrecognisable, according to data released by ServiceSeeking.

Self-driving cars, robots, and space travel are just some of the areas that will look dramatically different in less than a decade, according to respondents in the study.

In the survey of over 3,300 respondents, 71 per cent expect to see self-driving cars in the next 10 years. One in three expect a robot to be cleaning their house and nine per cent even think humans will be living on Mars.

“The study into how the world will look in 10 years’ time has revealed some interesting insights,” says ServiceSeeking CEO Jeremy Levitt. “The majority of Australians think they won’t be going about everyday jobs in the same way.”

The survey also reveals that over the past 10 years, technology has changed all facets of our life – from how we share information, to how we communicate with family and friends, and how we watch TV.

However, technology has made us regress in certain areas, particularly parenting with only 30 per cent believing technology has helped improve their parenting skills. Furthermore, 68 per cent believe technology has hurt our collective attention span.

Meanwhile, 78 per cent said technology has changed how they watch TV – unsurprising considering the growing popularity of online viewing platforms like Stan and Netflix.

“Although Australians think they may be losing control of everyday jobs to robots, it’s not all doom and gloom – this is a great opportunity for the workplace to adapt and grow with technology,” says Levitt.

Trades and Services is another key area of change – a trillion-dollar industry driven online with billions of dollars being won through websites like ServiceSeeking It has never been easier to hire a cleaner, handyman or painter with the swipe of a finger.

Local services platform ServiceSeeking has seen $3.2 billion worth of jobs posted on the site since 2007 – showing how technology can rapidly change an industry that has thrived off old fashioned word of mouth and advertising through the Yellow Pages.

“Tradies have traditionally quoted in person – customers have always had to shop around and find the tradie to do their job. We’ve flipped that on its head – tradies are now getting leads delivered to their inbox and have increased the amount of work they win as a result,” said Levitt.