Australian PMI: Manufacturing growth remains robust

The Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) Australian Performance of Manufacturing Index (Australian PMI) results show that the manufacturing sector continued to expand in October, extending the index’s period of uninterrupted growth to 25 months.

The Australian PMI fell slightly in the month – by 0.7 points to 58.3. Results above 50 points indicate expansion. The 25 months of uninterrupted expansion measured by the index is the longest run in the data series since 2005.

“The strength of Australia’s manufacturing sector continued into October with production, domestic sales and new orders all growing at encouraging rates,” Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said. “Employment also lifted – although at a slower pace than in September.”

The food and beverages manufacturing sub-sector – the largest in Australia – lead the way in October at 61.2 points.

Other large sub-sectors including metal products, non-metallic minerals and chemicals also contributed to the positive overall reading as did the smaller sub-sectors of wood and paper products and printing and recorded media.

Willox said that while conditions remained positive for manufacturing, companies were working in conditions of uncertainty.

“While manufacturers are working hard to sustain these robust conditions, the uncertainties hanging over energy prices and energy policy continue to cloud the medium and longer-term outlook – particularly for the more energy-intensive segments of the industry,” Willox said.

“The economic uncertainty is also impacted by drought, global trade disputes, the fluctuating dollar, declining consumer sentiment, fallout from the Royal Commission on lending and the looming Federal election.”

The key findings of the Australia PMI in October: