Australian logistics workers to receive a pay rise

Twenty-three per cent of logistics workers expect a pay increase of 6 per cent or more, according to the 2018-19 Hays Salary Guide.

Employees have also prioritised a pay rise. Two-thirds (67 per cent) say a salary increase is their number one career priority this year. If their employer doesn’t offer a pay rise, almost half (48 per cent, up from 45 per cent last year) will request one.

“Across Australia’s warehousing, transport and supply chain markets, a key theme has been positive productivity linked to efficiency improvements,” says Tim James, Managing Director of Hays Logistics.

“Logistics companies have therefore been targeting multi-skilled candidates who have a strong knowledge of systems and processes. They must also have a proven track record in reducing costs, the ability to achieve demanding KPIs, and diverse experience. Add the requirement for a wider technical skill set and the ability to meet compliance and OH&S regulations for those in management roles, and it is surprising that salaries have not increased in line with rising employer expectations. How long this can continue remains to be seen.

“In transport specifically, we have seen an active market for transport professionals, particularly in Victoria and New South Wales where infrastructure is strained. Salaries have increased in response to demand, reaching up to $85,000 plus superannuation.

“Candidate movement at the senior level, particularly Heads of Logistics, Transport Managers/Planners and Distribution Managers, has been minimal. However this is expected to change in 2018-19 as senior professionals become more aware of the opportunities presented by industry growth. This could also be the catalyst that prompts employers to increase salaries to retain their top talent.

“Within the supply chain market, the value of a robust and transparent supply chain has seen sales and operations planning (S&OP) processes come to the fore. This has created demand for quality Supply and Demand Planners. Salaries are competitive given the drive from employers to secure the best available talent in this area.”

The Hays Salary Guide also found:

Business activity increased for 74 per cent of employers in the past 12 months, while 77 per cent expect it to increase in the next 12 months;

40 per cent foresee a strengthening economy in the coming six to 12 months;

40 per cent of employers expect to increase permanent staff levels in the next 12 months in their distribution department;

Meanwhile 20 per cent expect to increase their use of temporary and contract distribution staff;

40 per cent of organisations now employ temporary and contract staff in their distribution department on a regular ongoing basis and another 20 per cent employ them for special projects or workloads;

In the last 12 months, 16 per cent of Australians asked for a pay rise but were declined – a further 18 per cent asked for a pay rise and were successful;

The success of the latter perhaps explains why 48 per cent say they intend to ask for a pay rise in their next review. A further 24 per cent are as yet unsure;

32 per cent of employers say staff turnover has increased in their organisation over the last 12 months;

67 per cent of employers, compared to 65 per cent last year, are worried that skill shortages will impact the effective operation of their organisation or department in a significant (26 per cent) or minor (41 per cent) way;