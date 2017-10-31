Australian logistics start-up tech excellence recognised

Australian logistics technology company FreightExchange has won a Gold Stevie Award in the Tech Start-up of the Year category in the 14th Annual International Business Awards.

The International Business Awards are open to individuals and organisations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories.

FreightExchange was recognised for its innovative supply-chain management processes that help businesses manage all their freight in one software application.

The company growth, and the idea of connecting enterprises to reduce waste in the industry impressed the judges most.

The judging panel said, “With their everyone-wins philosophy; FreightExchange is a disruptive force in freight handling.”

Cate Hull, Co-founder, FreightExchange, said: “The FreightExchange team and I continuously strive for excellence at every opportunity and we all have such a passion for the industry. Believing that the concept of inexhaustible resources in business is destructive and that the sharing economy is a key opportunity for us to move towards a more viable future globally.”

The awards were celebrated at a gala in Barcelona last week.