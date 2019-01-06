Australian Institute of Packaging events scheduled for early 2019

The Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) has scheduled events for early 2019.

What: Sustainable Packaging Design Training Course + Materials Recycling Facility Tour

When: 13 February 2019

Where: Visy Recycling OneHunga, Auckland, New Zealand

How do you work your way through the maze of demands to change packaging to meet environmental challenges? This course is designed to assist anyone who is responsible in their business to make packaging changes to meet ‘War on Waste’ questions, changes to retailer and consumer trends and behaviours; while not spending any more money at the end.

The course will provide attendees a better understanding of the practical guidelines and criteria needed to design and develop sustainable packaging including the sustainability hierarchy of reduce, reuse then recycle and the circular economy approach to packaging and the environment.

Discussions will also cover plastic, glass and metal packaging and their impact on the environment and whether the use of non-renewable resources, plant-based bioplastics, compostable and recycled materials and various tools can assist their business to understand the full life of packaging. This will involve the impact of ‘Food or Product Waste’.

As part of the course, attendees will visit a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) to expose participants to the realities of a working MRF facilities, their equipment, limitation and material handling issues. The participants will get an understanding of what is and is not separated out for possible recycling, and why. This is followed by understanding the next stage of the recycling process after the MRF (i.e., the current five material beneficiation processes).

COURSE OBJECTIVES:

1. To provide participants an understanding of the current environmental issues that are impacting the producers of packaging and the manufacturers and retailers of packaged product.

2. To provide participants an understanding of sustainable packaging design and the practical design guidelines and approaches required in the packaging design process including End of Life (EoL) thinking.

What: Sustainable Packaging Design Training Course + Materials Recycling Facility Tour

When: 20 February 2019

Where: Visy Recycling Smithfield, New South Wales

How do you work your way through the maze of demands to change packaging to meet environmental challenges? This course is designed to assist anyone who is responsible in their business to make packaging changes to meet ‘War on Waste’ questions, changes to retailer and consumer trends and behaviours; while not spending any more money at the end.

The course will provide attendees a better understanding of the practical guidelines and criteria needed to design and develop sustainable packaging including the sustainability hierarchy of reduce, reuse then recycle and the circular economy approach to packaging and the environment.

Discussions will also cover plastic, glass and metal packaging and their impact on the environment and whether the use of non-renewable resources, plant-based bioplastics, compostable and recycled materials and various tools can assist their business to understand the full life of packaging. This will involve the impact of ‘Food or Product Waste’.

As part of the course, attendees will visit a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) to expose participants to the realities of a working MRF facilities, their equipment, limitation and material handling issues. The participants will get an understanding of what is and is not separated out for possible recycling, and why. This is followed by understanding the next stage of the recycling process after the MRF (i.e., the current five material beneficiation processes).

COURSE OBJECTIVES:

1. To provide participants an understanding of the current environmental issues that are impacting the producers of packaging and the manufacturers and retailers of packaged product.

2. To provide participants an understanding of sustainable packaging design and the practical design guidelines and approaches required in the packaging design process including End of Life (EoL) thinking.

What:COCA-COLA NORTHMEAD MANUFACTURING FACILITY SITE VISIT

When: Wednesday 27 February

Where: Coca-Cola Northmead Facility

Coca-Cola Amatil is one of the largest bottlers and distributors of non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in the Asia Pacific, and one of the world’s larger bottlers of the Coca-Cola Company range.

CCA is one of the world’s top five Coca-Cola bottlers, working with some of Australia’s most famous brands including Coca-Cola, Mount Franklin and Sprite to name a few. CCA prides itself on its innovative

What: Sustainable Packaging Design Training Course + Materials Recycling Facility Tour

When: 20 March 2019

Where: Visy Recycling Smithfield, New South Wales

How do you work your way through the maze of demands to change packaging to meet environmental challenges? This course is designed to assist anyone who is responsible in their business to make packaging changes to meet ‘War on Waste’ questions, changes to retailer and consumer trends and behaviours; while not spending any more money at the end.

As part of the course, attendees will visit a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) to expose participants to the realities of a working MRF facilities, their equipment, limitation and material handling issues. The participants will get an understanding of what is and is not separated out for possible recycling, and why. This is followed by understanding the next stage of the recycling process after the MRF (i.e., the current five material beneficiation processes).

COURSE OBJECTIVES:

1. To provide participants an understanding of the current environmental issues that are impacting the producers of packaging and the manufacturers and retailers of packaged product.

2. To provide participants an understanding of sustainable packaging design and the practical design guidelines and approaches required in the packaging design process including End of Life (EoL) thinking.

What: 2019 AIP National Technical Forum

When: 30 April 2019

Where: SOFITEL Wentworth, Sydney, New South Wales

The Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) is pleased to advise that the biennial National Technical Forum is moving alongside the annual Australasian Packaging Innovation & Design (PIDA) Awards for Australia and New Zealand. Having served the industry for over two decades the AIP National Technical Forum brings together packaging technologists, designers, sales and marketing people from all industries to better understand the technical side of packaging design.

What: 2019 Australasian Packaging Innovation & Design Awards

When: 30 April 2019

Where: SOFITEL Wentworth, Sydney, New South Wales

The Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) and Packaging New Zealand, are pleased to advise that submissions are now open for the 2019 Australasian Packaging Innovation & Design Awards (PIDA) which recognise companies and individuals who are making a significant difference in their field in Australia and New Zealand.

The Design Innovation of the Year company awards will recognise organisations that have designed innovative packaging materials within food, beverage, health, beauty and wellness, domestic and household, labelling and decoration.