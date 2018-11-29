Australian energy storage technology employed in US defence microgrid project

Sydney-based energy storage company Ecoult will supply its technology to US defence contractor Raytheon for use in a new microgrid project that has the potential to provide more sustainable backup power systems.

The microgrid is being used by the U.S. Department of Defense at the Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod. The Base will rely on the microgrid to provide reliable and secure power to its critical military infrastructure. A 1.6 MW/1.2 MWh advanced Ecoult energy storage system, which uses the CSIRO-invented UltraBattery, will be connected to an existing 1.5 MW wind turbine and a 1.6 MW diesel generator.

This will be the first wind-powered microgrid in the US Department of Defence and the first US Military Facility cyber-secure connection to an Independent System Operator allowing returning revenue with the target of a 5-year simple payback.

“We’re excited to have had the opportunity to work for Raytheon on this project and to support them in the supply of their Microgrid solution,” said Ecoult CEO, John Wood.

“Our team has had the invaluable opportunity to work with its Australian technology, alongside the OTIS base personnel, Raytheon, and organizations like MIT Lincoln labs and the U.S. National Renewable Laboratory.”

An Integrated Power and Energy Management Controller (IPEM) provided by Raytheon coordinates the supply of electricity from local microgrid assets like wind, solar, battery storage or generators, and matches it with building loads.

The Otis Air National Guard Base system will support the military base with continuous microgrid backup power in the case of grid failure, through a combination of high penetration wind, energy storage, and minimal use of diesel generators.

Ecoult’s storage solutions manage intermittencies, smooth power and shift energy with a focus on environmental sustainability in the areas of grid ancillary services, wind and solar farms, remote microgrids, dual purpose and diesel microgrid efficiency applications.