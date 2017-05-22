Australian defence industry contract model criticised

The way Australian states bid for defence industry contracts has come under criticism.

Speaking with Defence Connect, former defence procurement secretary Greg Combet has described the current model as “less than optimal”.

The current Victorian defence industry advocate explained that the method of allowing multiple states to compete for a variety of projects is “inefficient”.

“Having been a Commonwealth government defence procurement minister, I know how inefficient it is to have the states competing in this way,” Combet said.

“It is a cost transfer from the Commonwealth to the states. Instead of picking up any of the tab for the infrastructure, for example, Defence shifts all of that to the states who are out there competing amongst each other.

“And the extent to which prime contractors then discount their tender price for the infrastructure that’s laid on and the cash incentives that’s laid on by the states, is moot, I think. And that’s a less than optimal outcome for taxpayers.”

South Australia, Victoria and Queensland are all bidding for LAND 400 work that will see the construction of the next generation of Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFV) as well as deliver replacements for the Australian Light Armoured Vehicle (ASLAV) and M113 Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) fleets.

“There’s no working together on LAND 400, and largely because of the way the procurement has been conducted by the Commonwealth,” Combet said.

“The states were essentially invited to compete and to treat with the bidders to try and attract them and that’s led to a less than optimal economic outcome, in my opinion.”