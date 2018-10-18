Australian companies invited to showcase at UAE defence expo

The Department of Industry, Innovation and Science is inviting Australian companies to showcase their products and services at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX)– to be held from 17-21 February 2019 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

IDEX is the only international defence exhibition and conference in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region demonstrating the latest technology across the land, sea and air sectors of defence.

It is a unique platform to establish and strengthen relationships with government departments, businesses and armed forces throughout the region. Held every two years, the trade show welcomes more than 100,000 visitors and 170 high-level delegations from around the world.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman) are forecast to peak spending on defence capability in 2019, reaching more than $140 billion. The UAE alone is forecast to increase its defence budget to reach $41 billion by 2025 to strengthen naval, air power and cybersecurity capabilities to mitigate regional threats. Furthermore, revenue diversification from oil reserves remains a priority for the UAE as part of the UAE National Vision 2021.

The UAE is investing heavily in enhancing its local defence and civil security capability to expand its domestic industrial base, offering potential opportunities for collaboration and international partnerships to address high-tech requirements.

Opportunities exist for Australian companies manufacturing parts, components and electronic systems as well as those which offer maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services to support domestic product development in armoured vehicles and naval vessels. Other opportunities include:

Capability development and training

Tactical equipment and missile systems

Cybersecurity and surveillance

Electronic warfare systems

Modernisation of telecom and command and control centres

Research and development in unmanned aerial vehicles, early warning systems and satellite communication systems

Innovative high-tech solutions and equipment

Exhibiting on the Team Defence Australia stand is free of charge; however successful companies will be responsible for flights, accommodation, freight and other related costs.

Team Defence Australia (TDA) events provide export-ready companies with access to new or existing markets and international supply chains. The events are organised by the Australian Defence Export Office in conjunction with the Centre for Defence Industry Capability (CDIC) and Austrade, and coordinated with state and territory governments.