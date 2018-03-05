Australian carbon fibre manufacturer signs European automotive, aerospace partnership

Australian carbon fibre specialist Quickstep has signed a partnership agreement with a fellow advanced composites manufacturer in Italy.

The ATR Group, based in Colonnella, manufactures and supplies composites across nine plants for the automotive, aerospace and industrial markets, marrying its traditional and innovative production processes.

Based in Bankstown and Geelong, Quickstep is billed the largest independent aerospace-grade advanced composite manufacturer in Australia, and has released a statement explaining its desire to procure new business opportunities in advanced aerospace and automotive manufacturing, including defence.

“Europe is t the forefront of composite material and process technology and our continued investment in that market means it will be a significant growth driver for Quickstep over the next five years,” said company CEO and managing director Mark Burgess.

“Our proprietary out-of-autoclave process technology Qure and the Quickstep Production System (QPS) have been extremely well received by prospective automotive and aerospace customers as well as leading raw material suppliers.”

ATR was acquired by the Proietti family in 2011 after the business had been operated by the Italian special commissioner for the Ministry of Industry after the global financial crisis.

Since taking ownership, the business has secured contracts with automotive brands including Ferrari, Maserati, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, and aerospace customers including Leonardo aircraft and helicopters.

“ATR is really excited about the future benefits of cooperating with Quickstep on their out-of-autoclave patented technology Qure,” said ATR president and CEO Valter Proietti.

“The Qure technology in conjunction with QPS and ATR’s strong carbon fibre heritage and current capabilities will provide us with strong competitive advantage, to expand our market and customers in Europe.”