Australian biopharma manufacturer named global leader

Melbourne medical manufacturer Mesoblast has been named as the 2017 Global Technology Leader in the cell therapy industry.

A biopharma company specialising in cell therapies, its has used its proprietary technology platform to establish one of the industry’s most clinically advanced and diverse portfolio of cell-based product candidates.

It currently has three cell therapy product candidates in Phase 3 clinical trials in degeneration.

“We are honoured to be the first company named by Frost and Sullivan as the Global Technology Leader in the cell therapy industry,” said Mesoblast CEO Silviu Itescu.

“This award recognises the efforts of the whole Mosblast team and our investors whose support has been instrumental in the development of our innovative cell therapy product candidates.”

Frost and Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards recognise companies that lead the development and successful introduction of high-tech solutions to customers’ most-pressing needs.

Sanjeev Kumar, analyst and industry manager for transformational health at Frost and Sullivan, praised Mesoblast for its manufacturing expertise.

“Mesoblast is an international industry leader due to its cutting-edge mesenchymal lineage cell technology platform, deep intellectual property portfolio, late-phase clinical assets, and industrialised manufacturing capabilities,” he said.