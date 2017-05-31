Australian airports fitted with high-tech x-rays for US-bound cargo

Ground-handling company dnata Australia has invested $1.5 million to install five state-of-the-art x-ray machines in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide, in keeping with the mandated Piece Level Screening requirements for cargo consignments to the United States.

The new infrastructure has been put in place at the airports dnata operates in ready for the 1 July deadline. Along with changes to cargo screening that have been imposed by the Office of Transport Security (OTS) in conjunction with the US Transport Security Administration (TSA), dnata has identified improvements in operating procedures and provided training for their staff to ensure compliance with the increased security measures.

All cargo that passes through dnata’s facilities across Australia travelling to the US – either on a direct flight or via another airport – will be subject to the screening requirements.

The changes in cargo screening will impact airline carriers and the extended freight forwarding community, and dnata has been “working closely with customers, government authorities and other cargo terminal operators to ensure that the processes that are being evaluated are not only the most safe in the industry but also efficient and supported by our customers,” the company said in a press release.