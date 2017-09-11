Austal receives $12m US defence windfall

Global shipbuilder Austal has received United States Department of Defense funding worth US$12.2 to provide engineering and management services.

The order will provide workers for advance planning and design in support of the Post Shakedown Availability for the Littoral Combat Ship USS Omaha (LCS-12).

Austal will provide supplies, services, labour and material for the project, which includes Program Management and Subcontract Management.

The Littoral Combat Ship is a 127m, Frigate sized vessel that is constructed in Austal’s US shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.

“Austal’s Mobile shipyard continues to operate with progressively improving production and cost efficiencies from its world class production facilities,” a company spokesperson said.

The work is expected to be completed by August next year.