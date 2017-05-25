AusPost partners with Qantas

Australia Post and Qantas have welcomed the largest aircraft to join the dedicated domestic air network used exclusively by Australia Post and StarTrack customers.

Bob Black, Chief Operations Officer, Australia Post Group and CEO, StarTrack, said the addition of the B737-400 was great news for Australian consumers and retailers, and further strengthened Australia Post’s delivery network.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer local businesses access to the best value delivery service in the market; a fully integrated eCommerce and logistics network in the sky and on the ground,” said Black.

“This new aircraft is the largest type of freighter aircraft operating scheduled services in Australia and gives us greater capacity and flexibility.

“We know that online shopping continues to grow because of the price, range and convenience of products available on domestic and international marketplaces.

“The main aim for us is to help Australian businesses, including those in rural and regional areas, stay strong in a competitive and global market, and this new plane sets us apart from our competitors.”

The B737-400 freighter is capable of carrying 16,500kg of cargo and is part of a dedicated network of six aircraft – all branded in StarTrack livery.

The air-freighter’s arrival is part of a five-year contract worth more than $500 million for the transport of Australia Post and StarTrack’s range of premium and express products and services until mid-2020. The agreement includes priority access to cargo space in Qantas Group’s passenger fleet.