Aurizon announces senior management restructure

Andrew Harding, Managing Director and CEO, Aurizon, has announced his senior management team to support a new organisational structure effective 1 July, 2017.

The proposed structure, first announced by Harding in March, will see Aurizon shift from a functional based model to a business unit model designed along the core areas of the business – Network, Coal, Bulk and Intermodal, as well as central support and planning functions.

“Over the past few months we have been working though the organisational design of the new structure and putting in place systems and processes to ensure a seamless transition on 1 July,” said Harding.

“We have collapsed management layers and removed roles from the broader management group.

“Ed McKeiver has been appointed as the Group Executive Coal. Ed is well known to our customers and staff having served in a number of senior roles across Aurizon over the past seven years including four years running Coal Service Delivery Operations.

“He has been heading up our current Customer and Strategy function and his substantive role is supporting our Coal customers so he is well placed to transition this part of our business.

“Clay McDonald has been appointed to the role of Group Executive Bulk. This includes our Diversified Bulk Freight and Iron Ore businesses. Clay has been with Aurizon for the past nine years and has served in several senior management roles, including as Vice President Network Commercial and Vice President Network Operations.

“I will also be taking the opportunity as we embed the business model to put a greater focus on regionalisation and putting our people closer to our operations and the customers we serve. This includes senior management and the Group Executive Coal role will be based in Mackay and the Group Executive Bulk role will be based in Perth.

“As announced earlier this month, Michael Riches has been appointed as the new Group Executive for Network. Michael is an experienced executive with extensive regulatory and legal experience in Australia.

“Andy Jakab will continue to lead our other business unit of Intermodal pending the outcome of our previously announced Freight Review.”

Harding said the current CFO, Pam Bains, would lead the Finance and Strategy team under the new structure, and the current head of Human Resources, Tina Thomas, would lead the new Corporate function consisting of Human Resources, Safety, Legal, Brand and Communications, Risk, Legal and Company Secretary.

He said current Aurizon executive Mike Carter had been appointed to lead the new business unit of Technical Services and Planning.

“Technical Services and Planning will provide key enterprise-wide specialised services to the other business units. This includes central stewardship of key company assets such as rollingstock fleet, real estate, information technology and operational technology,” Harding said.

Harding said the new business unit model would provide greater management accountability in each of Aurizon's product lines while retaining the benefits of disciplined and efficient central support.

“We must continue to evolve to best meet the needs of our customers and the market. The new business unit structure will improve customer service and help drive down costs and improve efficiency,” Harding said.